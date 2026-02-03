RAB to be renamed as Special Intervention Force: Home adviser

RAB, an elite law enforcement unit in Bangladesh, was formed for combating serious crimes, terrorism, and organised criminal activities in 2003.

Operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, RAB is a composite force made up of personnel from the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Ansar.

The force has played a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations, anti-drug campaigns, and high-profile criminal investigations across the country.