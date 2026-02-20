India looks forward to strengthening ties with Bangladesh

He noted that during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on 17 February, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented the Government of India and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi to his Bangladeshi counterpart.

"Building on warm and historic ties between the two countries, we look forward to further strengthening the multifaceted bilateral ties with Bangladesh. We look forward to engaging with the new government and taking things forward," Jaiswal said.

According to the MEA, the letter from the Prime Minister underlined India's commitment to supporting a "democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh".

Responding to a query on visa-related issues, Jaiswal said India has conveyed its desire to build and strengthen bilateral ties and that all aspects of the relationship will be discussed with the new government.

He added, "We have conveyed a desire to build and strengthen our bilateral ties. We have a new government which has come in all aspects of our ties will be discussed with them."