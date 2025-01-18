Kazi Nazrul's grandson hospitalised with burn Injuries
Babul Kazi, grandson of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, has been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) with severe burn injuries.
Shawon Bin Rahman, the resident surgeon of the hospital, confirmed that Babul Kazi has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 74 percent burns.
Babul, 59, sustained burn injuries in a minor explosion, believed to have been triggered after lighting a cigarette at a washroom of his residence around 5 am on Saturday, said Dr Shawon.
Later, his family members brought him to the hospital around 7:30 am.
Shawon mentioned that a medical board is scheduled to convene to assess his condition.
Babul Kazi, the younger son of Kazi Sabyasachi, reportedly had a history of smoking in the washroom, according to his sisters, Khilkhil Kazi and Mistee Kazi.
Shawon also mentioned that Babul sustained burn injuries while lighting a cigarette in the same manner.