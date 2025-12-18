Focus on creating alternative labour markets

In recent years, sending workers abroad has increased significantly, although the rate of sending skilled workers has not grown at the same pace. In fact, in the last fiscal year, it actually declined. However, since the interim government assumed office, there has been a renewed emphasis on sending skilled workers abroad. Agreements have been made to send workers to skilled labour markets such as Japan and Europe. Officials note that it may take several years to fully realise the benefits of these initiatives.

To work abroad, every Bangladeshi worker must obtain clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

According to BMET data, a total of 1,198,900 workers went abroad in the 2023–24 fiscal year, of which about 26 per cent were skilled workers. In the last fiscal year (2024–25), 1,015,312 workers went abroad, with skilled workers making up 18 per cent. Meanwhile, only 3 per cent of workers were professionals. Combined skilled and semi-skilled workers accounted for 38 per cent, while the remaining 59 per cent went abroad as unskilled labour.