Bangladesh reports six more deaths from dengue in 24hrs

Six more people died from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 145 this year.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported under Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), one under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and one each in Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 586 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 36,682 this year.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 109 in Barishal Division (Out of CC), 58 in Chattogram Division (Out of CC), 104 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 144 in Dhaka North City Corporation ( Today’s Highest), 103 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 12 in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 44 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), and 10 in Rangpur (Out of CC) and 2 in Khulna Division (Out of CC).