Journalism will face an existential threat if media prioritise profit over investigation: Dawn editor

Speaking about the experience of the newspaper he edits, Zaffar Abbas said Dawn had published many major investigative reports and had also paid a price for them. One of Pakistan’s bravest journalists had produced a series of reports against a powerful real-estate businessman. In response, the businessman published full-page advertisements against Dawn in other newspapers.

Sadly, Abbas said, other newspapers agreed to publish those advertisements out of greed for money.

The discussion also touched on the issue of self-censorship in the media.

Zaffar Abbas said self-censorship is far more dangerous than direct control. Under direct control, the public can at least be told that something cannot be published because of military rule or an authoritarian regime. But under self-censorship, there is no way even to tell people that an important report exists but is not being published.

This invisible pressure, he said, is the most difficult problem.