Asad Alam Siam new envoy in Vienna

The government has decided to appoint Asad Alam Siam, currently serving as inspector general of missions (additional secretary) at the foreign ministry, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Austria.
He will be succeeding ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhithin this capacity.
Asad Alam Siam, a career diplomat, earlier served as Bangladesh ambassador to the Philippines and Palau.
Ambassador-designate Asad Alam Siam is a career diplomat belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)-Foreign Affairs cadre.
Joining the service in 1995, he has served extensively both at home and abroad. At headquarters, he served in different capacities including the chief of protocol and rector of the Foreign Service Academy, the Offices of Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary as director and in Europe and EU wing as director general.
Also, he has served as Bangladesh’s first consul general in Milan. Apart from that he served in Bangladesh missions in Bangkok, Jakarta and Manchester.
Ambassador Siam, who is from Dhaka, had his graduation in architecture from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. He did an MBA from Maastricht School of Management, the Netherlands.
Ambassador Siam is married and blessed with a daughter.