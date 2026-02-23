Contracts of 9 secretaries cancelled
The government has cancelled the remaining contractual tenures of nine secretaries and senior secretaries, following the removal of three secretaries from their respective posts.
The decision was announced on Monday through separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration.
Those whose contractual appointments have been revoked are: Mokhles Ur Rahman, member of the planning commission; SM Akmal Hossain; Qaiyum Ara Begum; Sharifa Khan, alternate executive director at the World Bank; Md Saidur Rahman of the health services division; Shish Haider Chowdhury of the information and communication technology division; Siddique Zobair, director general (senior secretary) of the National Academy for Planning and Development; Mohammed Yousuf, chairman of the land appeal board; and Mumtaz Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.
The notifications stated that their contractual appointments have been cancelled with immediate effect.