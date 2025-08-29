Eid-e-Miladunnabi holiday rescheduled to 6 Sept
The government has rescheduled the general holiday for Eid-e-Miladunnabi—marking the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)—to 6 September, instead of the previously announced date of 5 September.
The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification to this end on Thursday.
According to the official notification, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will remain closed on the rescheduled Eid-e-Miladunnabi holiday.
However, vehicles and personnel involved in essential services—such as electricity, water, gas and other fuels, fire service, port operations, waste management, telephone and internet, and postal services—will remain operational.
Hospitals, emergency services, and workers associated with these sectors will also be exempt from the holiday.
This includes doctors, medical staff, and those involved in the transportation of medical equipment and medicines.
In addition, offices engaged in emergency duties will remain open.
Bangladesh Bank will issue necessary instructions to ensure the continuation of banking services, while the Supreme Court will provide guidelines regarding court operations, reads the notification.