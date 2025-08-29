Eid-e-Miladunnabi holiday rescheduled to 6 Sept

The government has rescheduled the general holiday for Eid-e-Miladunnabi—marking the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)—to 6 September, instead of the previously announced date of 5 September.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification to this end on Thursday.

According to the official notification, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will remain closed on the rescheduled Eid-e-Miladunnabi holiday.