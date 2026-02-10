48pc confident of govt’s neutrality in election

As many as 48 per cent of people believe that the role of the interim government is neutral in the 13th national parliamentary election, while 11.3 per cent think that the government is not neutral, according to a news survey.

Private organisation Institute of Informatics and Development (IID) and its youth platform Youth for Policy (YFP) released the finding of this pre-election public perception survey titled “How informed is Bangladesh on the path to elections?” at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted across 40 districts in the country’s eight divisions, was carried out on 6–7 January and included a total of 9,892 participants.