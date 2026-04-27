PM arrives in Jashore
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived here this morning on his first official visit to the district since assuming office as the head of the government.
“The PM arrived at Jashore Airport at 10:20 am,” said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit and State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam received Tarique Rahman at the airport.
From the airport, he went to the Circuit House here.
Earlier, the Prime Minister left his Gulshan residence and reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:30 am. He later departed for Jashore on a domestic flight.
During the day-long tour, Tarique Rahman, also the ruling BNP chairman, is scheduled to inaugurate the Ulashi Canal excavation programme in Sharsha upazila and address a civic reception.
In the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of Jashore Medical College Hospital and address a public rally at Jashore Central Eidgah Ground.
After completing the day-long activities, the Prime Minister is expected to return to Dhaka by air in the evening.
Earlier, he visited the district on 2 February and addressed an election rally at Jashore Upashahar Degree College Ground.