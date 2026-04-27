PM arrives in Jashore

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived here this morning on his first official visit to the district since assuming office as the head of the government.

“The PM arrived at Jashore Airport at 10:20 am,” said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit and State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam received Tarique Rahman at the airport.

From the airport, he went to the Circuit House here.