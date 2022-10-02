Bangladesh

Coast Guard on high alert near border to prevent Rohingya infiltration

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) has taken the highest alert position at the Teknaf border to prevent the entry of Roingyas fleeing Myanmar, reports UNB.

Considering the recent incidents along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, the members of the Coast Guard are working relentlessly to avert any untoward situation, BCG said in a statement on Sunday.

Besides, the law enforcers are patrolling the sea through high-speed boats round the clock from Teknaf to Shahpori Island to stop any new entry of Rohingyas, human trafficking and smuggling, it added.

Additional members of the Coast Guard have been deployed in Teknaf, Shahpori, Baharchara and Saint Martin areas to face any situation and ensure people's security, read the statement.

On 16 September, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at the Zero Point Rohingya Camp close to the international border in Tombru, Bandarban.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Iqbal, son of Monir Ahmed and resident of the Zero Point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in No Man's Land.

On the same day, an indigenous youth was grievously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.

The injured is Anganthowai Tanchangya, 22, a resident of Ghumdhum union of the upazila.

Locals said it was the Myanmarese army that had mined the area. One exploded near Tombru border when the youth went there to bring back his cow.

Twelve mortar shells have been fired by the Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far. The foreign affairs ministry of Bangladesh has warned the Myanmar authorities about this incident.

