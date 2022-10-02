Coast Guard on high alert near border to prevent Rohingya infiltration

Additional members of the Coast Guard have been deployed in Teknaf, Shahpori, Baharchara and Saint Martin areas to face any situation and ensure people's security, read the statement.
On 16 September, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at the Zero Point Rohingya Camp close to the international border in Tombru, Bandarban.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Iqbal, son of Monir Ahmed and resident of the Zero Point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in No Man's Land.
On the same day, an indigenous youth was grievously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.
The injured is Anganthowai Tanchangya, 22, a resident of Ghumdhum union of the upazila.
Locals said it was the Myanmarese army that had mined the area. One exploded near Tombru border when the youth went there to bring back his cow.
Twelve mortar shells have been fired by the Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far. The foreign affairs ministry of Bangladesh has warned the Myanmar authorities about this incident.