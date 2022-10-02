Coast Guard on high alert near border to prevent Rohingya infiltration

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) has taken the highest alert position at the Teknaf border to prevent the entry of Roingyas fleeing Myanmar, reports UNB.

Considering the recent incidents along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, the members of the Coast Guard are working relentlessly to avert any untoward situation, BCG said in a statement on Sunday.

Besides, the law enforcers are patrolling the sea through high-speed boats round the clock from Teknaf to Shahpori Island to stop any new entry of Rohingyas, human trafficking and smuggling, it added.