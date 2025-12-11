Sumaiya Islam wins the Franco-German Award for Human Rights

“Today, on the 10th of December, France celebrates the universality of human rights, proclaimed in the 1948 Declaration adopted in Paris, as well as the last day of the 16 Days of Activism against sexual and gender-based violence. As the timeline illustrates, there can be no human rights without women’s rights. France continues to support human rights defenders worldwide and whole-heartedly congratulates Sumaiya Islam for receiving the 2025 Franco-German Award for Human Rights and the Rule of Law. We hope her commitment will inspire others to uphold human rights and advance gender equality in Bangladesh and across the globe,” Ambassador of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet said, while presenting the award.

“We are deeply pleased that this year’s Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law honours a Bangladeshi activist whose work reflects the courage and commitment found in communities across this country. Grassroots defenders play an essential role in protecting rights, strengthening accountability, and giving voice to those who are too often unheard. Their efforts are vital for advancing gender equality, inclusive development, and a more just society. Germany and France remain steadfast in supporting those who work every day to uphold human dignity. We warmly congratulate this year’s laureate from Bangladesh on this well-deserved recognition,” Ambassador of Germany Dr. Rüdiger Lotz added.

Previously, the prize was awarded to Adilur Rahman Khan, founder of Odhikar, in 2017. He was the second Bangladeshi recipient, following Tahmina Rahman of Article 19 in 2016.