Sumaiya Islam wins the Franco-German Award for Human Rights
Human rights defender and executive director of Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK), Sumaiya Islam, has been awarded the 2025 Franco-German Award for Human Rights and the Rule of Law.
Ambassadors of France and Germany to Bangladesh, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet and Rüdiger Lotz, presented the award to Sumaiya Islam at a special ceremony held today at the Franco-German Embassy in Dhaka, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.
Since 2016, France and Germany have used International Human Rights Day to jointly honour individuals around the world who demonstrate exceptional commitment to promoting and defending fundamental rights and freedoms.
Sumaiya Islam received the award for her long-standing dedication to advancing the rights of women - particularly migrant workers, sex workers, transgender persons, and others who are socially and economically marginalised.
A committed civil society leader, Sumaiya Islam has spent two decades working with grassroots organisations such as BNSK and BOMSA, both of which advocate for the rights of migrant women. Drawing on this extensive experience, she now contributes to numerous regional civil society networks. She also served as a member of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission of the interim government of Bangladesh.
Her advocacy and active participation in policymaking have played a key role in major legislative reforms strengthening the rights and protections of Bangladeshi female migrant workers. She works tirelessly to amplify the voices of women who are often unheard. Her perseverance and commitment have made her a role model for many young women who face marginalisation.
"It is a great honour, and I am truly grateful and deeply happy to receive this Franco-German Human Rights Prize. Since 1987, I have been engaged in activism, campaigns, and advocacy, and later established a full-fledged civil society organization in Bangladesh to uphold and promote human rights. This recognition will help amplify my work and that of BNSK, enabling us to leverage this honour to further strengthen our initiatives to protect and advance the rights of women migrant workers globally,” Sumaiya Islam said, while receiving the prize.
The Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law symbolises the shared values of France and Germany and reflects the European countries firm commitment to protecting and promoting human rights worldwide. The foreign policies of both countries place human rights at their core. With this prize, France and Germany reaffirm that human rights are universal principles, guaranteed by international instruments, and that all states must uphold the commitments they have freely made.
“Today, on the 10th of December, France celebrates the universality of human rights, proclaimed in the 1948 Declaration adopted in Paris, as well as the last day of the 16 Days of Activism against sexual and gender-based violence. As the timeline illustrates, there can be no human rights without women’s rights. France continues to support human rights defenders worldwide and whole-heartedly congratulates Sumaiya Islam for receiving the 2025 Franco-German Award for Human Rights and the Rule of Law. We hope her commitment will inspire others to uphold human rights and advance gender equality in Bangladesh and across the globe,” Ambassador of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet said, while presenting the award.
“We are deeply pleased that this year’s Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law honours a Bangladeshi activist whose work reflects the courage and commitment found in communities across this country. Grassroots defenders play an essential role in protecting rights, strengthening accountability, and giving voice to those who are too often unheard. Their efforts are vital for advancing gender equality, inclusive development, and a more just society. Germany and France remain steadfast in supporting those who work every day to uphold human dignity. We warmly congratulate this year’s laureate from Bangladesh on this well-deserved recognition,” Ambassador of Germany Dr. Rüdiger Lotz added.
Previously, the prize was awarded to Adilur Rahman Khan, founder of Odhikar, in 2017. He was the second Bangladeshi recipient, following Tahmina Rahman of Article 19 in 2016.