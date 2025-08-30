‘If I knew my father died, at least I could have offered prayers for him’

During the previous Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15 and a half years in office, the word “disappearance” became synonymous with terror. State forces were deployed to abduct political opponents, critics and dissenting voices at various times. While the bodies of some were later recovered, many remain untraced.

According to figures provided by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, at least 300 people are still missing. The commission considers the likelihood of their safe return extremely limited.

Thus, countless loved ones have been reduced to little more than a statistic in the tally of disappearances, leaving families in unending anticipation.