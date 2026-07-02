Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was born on 19 April, 1939, in Mashhad in northeastern Iran and embraced martyrdom on 28, February, 2026, at the age of 86, said a press release.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, he played a significant role in the country's new political system. In 1980, he briefly served as Iran's defence minister.

After the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq War, he assumed the responsibility of supervising the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was later elected President of Iran.