Speaker leaves for Iran to attend Ayatollah Khamenei's janaza
Speaker of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, MP, left Dhaka this morning for Iran to attend the janaza of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Speaker departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:30 am today, Thursday for Iran to participate in the funeral prayers of the Iranian leader.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was born on 19 April, 1939, in Mashhad in northeastern Iran and embraced martyrdom on 28, February, 2026, at the age of 86, said a press release.
Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, he played a significant role in the country's new political system. In 1980, he briefly served as Iran's defence minister.
After the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq War, he assumed the responsibility of supervising the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was later elected President of Iran.
Following the death of Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Speaker is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on 4 July after attending the funeral.