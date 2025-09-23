Mirza Fakhrul's reaction on Facebook regarding New York airport incident
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has responded to the egg-throwing incident targeting Akhtar Hossain, Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), at JFK International Airport in New York, USA.
He shared his reaction through a post on his verified Facebook page following the incident.
Eyewitnesses reported that local Awami League leader Mizanur Rahman was seen throwing the eggs.
In his post, Mirza Fakhrul criticised the Awami League, stating, "What happened at the New York airport once again proves that the Awami League feels no remorse for its wrongdoings."
Akhtar Hossain arrived in New York as part of the delegation led by the chief advisor of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The incident occurred at around 5pm local time on Monday, 22 September, as they were exiting Terminal 4 of JFK International Airport. Walking alongside Akhtar Hossain were BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and NCP Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Zara, both part of the same delegation.
At that time, local leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League reportedly hurled insults at Tasnim Zara and staged a protest at the location.
In his Facebook post, Mirza Fakhrul further wrote, “Everything the Awami League has done so far will be held accountable through legal means. Be patient for the sake of the party and the country.”
Eyewitness and airport official Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that two eggs were thrown, both hitting NCP leader Akhter Hossain on the back. He did not react and kept walking.
After everyone got into their vehicles, Awami League supporters lay down in front of the cars, chanting slogans including "Joy Bangla". New York police attempted to intervene at that point.
Starting around 1pm local time, supporters of both BNP and the Awami League had gathered at Terminal 8 of JFK Airport. Both sides engaged in slogan shouting against one another.
Following the egg-throwing incident, police arrested Jubo League activist Mizanur Rahman. He is also accused of attacking a BNP activist with a knife.