Mirza Fakhrul's reaction on Facebook regarding New York airport incident

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has responded to the egg-throwing incident targeting Akhtar Hossain, Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), at JFK International Airport in New York, USA.

He shared his reaction through a post on his verified Facebook page following the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that local Awami League leader Mizanur Rahman was seen throwing the eggs.

In his post, Mirza Fakhrul criticised the Awami League, stating, "What happened at the New York airport once again proves that the Awami League feels no remorse for its wrongdoings."