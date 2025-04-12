CA calls for advancing reform for holding elections in between December 2025 and June 2026

Chief Adviser and Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Professor Muhammad Yunus today called for advancing reform activities quickly with the goal of holding the national elections in between December 2025 and June 2026.

He made this call at a meeting with two members of the Consensus Commission at the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz and its member Dr Badiul Alam Majumder joined the meeting.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser (Consensus Building) Monir Haider was present on the occasion.