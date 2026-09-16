Lack of coordination between EC and govt comes to light

Somewhat poor coordination between the election commission (EC) and the government has emerged over the timing of the local government elections.

Last Monday, the EC announced tentative dates for the union parishad (UP) elections. The following day, Tuesday, two senior government officials alleged that the EC had not properly consulted the government on the matter. Questions were also raised about the EC’s jurisdiction.

On Monday, the EC announced tentative dates for the UP elections in seven phases, saying the decision was preliminary. It said the dates would be finalised after a meeting with the relevant ministries and divisions on 17 September.

On Tuesday morning, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam told journalists that the government knew nothing about the election schedule for the union parishads. He said the EC had not discussed the matter with the government either.