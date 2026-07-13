Sundarbans: Tigress returns to the wild, roams within its own territory

It was 12:00 noon on Sunday. It was drizzling. Amidst the rain, a launch cruised along the Shela River, which flows past the Chandpai Range of the Sundarbans East Forest Division, and came to a halt. The spot was located a short distance beyond the Andharmanik Eco-Tourism Centre.

The launch drew everyone’s intense interest. This was because preparations were underway aboard the vessel to release a tigress back into the Sundarbans—now fully recovered after being rescued earlier this year from a trap set by poachers.

The cage aboard the launch measured five feet in length, three and a half feet in height, and three feet in width. The tigress sat curled up inside it. Even after the cage door was opened, she merely looked around and lay down inside, stretching her body. She seemed completely unbothered.

The wait grew longer for the crowd of over 100 people positioned on both sides of the launch, all eager to capture the moment of the tigress’s return on camera.