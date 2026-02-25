Corruption case: Samrat sentenced to 20 years in jail

He has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment under each of two separate cases, amounting to a total of 20 years. The court ordered that the sentences will run consecutively.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Md Zakaria Hossain of the Special Judge’s Court-6 in Dhaka today. Fakir Zahidul Islam, the court’s senior bench assistant, confirmed the matter.

In addition to imprisonment, the court fined Samrat Tk 1 million under each case—Tk 2 million in total. In default of payment, he will serve a further six months’ simple imprisonment for each case, adding up to one year.