Chief adviser invites global investors to invest in Bangladesh
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has invited the global investors to invest in Bangladesh in a greater way as the country is ready to have enhanced trade and investment ties with improved business and investment climate.
"We have always been saying Bangladesh is ready for an enhanced investment," chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters on Thursday.
He highlighted Dr Yunus' extensive engagements on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual summit.
Alam said a business and investment-friendly environment is prevailing in Bangladesh.
He said Bangladesh has eased condition on investment and improved capacity of Chittagong port.
With a huge young population, Bangladesh can become an export hub, the press secretary said.
Focusing on the chief adviser's extensive engagements here since his arrival, he said the beauty of the World Economic Forum annual meeting is that top executives of global organisations, including prominent presence of private sector leaders, interact with the heads of the government and state.
Meanwhile, DP World Group chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem met chief adviser Dr Yunus on Thursday morning (Davos time) and discussed issues of mutual interest, CA's deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir told BSS.
DP World is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones.
Sir Nick Clegg, president, global affairs, Meta Platforms Inc, also called on the chief adviser during World Economic Forum Summit at Davos.
Prof Yunus continued his broader engagement with the global leaders here at the 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, with over a dozen of engagements planned for Thursday, the third hectic day since his arrival in the Swiss city on 21 January.
The Forum has brought together governments, businesses and civil society members to improve the state of the world.