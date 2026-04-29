Soybean oil price rises by Tk 4 per liter to Tk 199

The price of both bottled and loose soybean oil has increased by Tk 4 per liter, the Ministry of Commerce has confirmed the information in an official statement.

According to the statement, the minister said that the price of bottled soybean oil has been raised from Tk 195 to Tk 199 per liter. Similarly, the price of loose soybean oil has been increased from Tk 176 to Tk 180 per liter.

The announcement was made today, Wednesday, by Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir following a meeting at the Secretariat on the review of edible oil prices.

Although soybean oil prices have been raised, the price of palm oil remains unchanged.

According to data released yesterday, Tuesday, by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), loose palm oil is currently being sold in the market at Tk 161 to Tk 168 per liter. Meanwhile, loose super palm oil is being traded at Tk 165 to Tk 172 per liter.