Secretariat employees announce new programme for Sunday and Monday

Employees from various ministries and departments at the secretariat observed a one-hour work abstention from 10:00 am today, Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

Following the work abstention, a new programme of submitting memorandum to five advisers of the interim government has been announced for this Sunday and Monday.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum had announced Wednesday that the employees at the Secretariat would observe a one-hour work abstention every day until their demands are met. In accordance, a one-hour work abstention was held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am today.