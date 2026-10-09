LPG shortage persists in market, prices remain high

The supply shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has not eased in the market despite a price adjustment. Distributors say only six companies are supplying LPG regularly, but even they are unable to provide enough to meet demand. The price of the most widely used 12kg LPG cylinder is still Tk 500–600 higher than the official price in the market.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced new LPG prices on 4 October. The commission adjusts prices every month. Last month, the official price of a 12kg cylinder was Tk 1,585. For October, it set the maximum retail price at Tk 1,837. However, LPG cylinders are currently being sold in the market for Tk 2,300–2,500.

The LPG Gas Traders Welfare Association sent a letter to BERC on 6 October regarding the sale of LPG at higher prices. The letter said LPG companies issued new price lists from the evening of the day BERC announced the new price.

They set the price of a 12kg cylinder at Tk 1,740–2,000. The association also said it was not possible to sell LPG at the official price because of higher fuel costs, licence fees and other expenses.

In the letter, the LPG Gas Traders Welfare Association said the cost of transporting each cylinder from the company to a distributor’s warehouse is Tk 50. Loading and unloading cylinders from trucks and delivering them to retailers costs another Tk 35.

An additional Tk 25 is required for employee salaries, warehouse rent, electricity bills, licence fees and other expenses. The distributors want a profit of Tk 40 per cylinder.

This means they need Tk 150 per cylinder at the distributor level. They have been receiving a commission of only Tk 50 for the past five years, leaving a shortfall of Tk 100 per cylinder. Meanwhile, differences in prices among companies have created instability in the market.