Regional leaders unite to end child, early and forced marriage in Asia-Pacific

Ambassador Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC, stressed that ending CEFMU is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He highlighted SAARC’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation, supporting member states to close legal loopholes, invest in girls’ education and sexual and reproductive health and rights, and improve the collection and use of disaggregated data to inform policy and programmes.

In the opening address, Bhagyashri Dengle, Regional Director, Plan International Asia-Pacific, underlined that “every girl has the right to grow up safe, educated and in control of her own future.”

She called on governments, regional bodies, donors and the private sector to move from commitments to concrete, adequately financed action, and reaffirmed Plan International’s determination to stand with girls’ movements and feminist partners to dismantle the root causes of child marriage.