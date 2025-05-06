Cyber security ordinance approved with internet as a civic right

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said the ‘Cyber Security Ordinance 2025’ will be announced this week as the council of advisers approved the ordinance on Tuesday.

“The gazette notification of the ‘Cyber Security Ordinance 2025’ will be issued within this week after vetting of the law ministry,” he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here after a meeting of the council of advisers.

The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.