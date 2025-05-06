Cyber security ordinance approved with internet as a civic right
Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said the ‘Cyber Security Ordinance 2025’ will be announced this week as the council of advisers approved the ordinance on Tuesday.
“The gazette notification of the ‘Cyber Security Ordinance 2025’ will be issued within this week after vetting of the law ministry,” he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here after a meeting of the council of advisers.
The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
Online gambling has been banned, repression and sexual harassment of children and women on cyberspace have been recognised as punishable offences.
Highlighting the outcomes of the meeting, Dr Asif Nazrul said once the gazette notification is issued, the cyber security ordinance will come into immediate effect.
In the ordinance, access to internet has been recognised as civic rights for the first time, he said, adding that online gambling has been banned and repression and sexual harassment of children and women on cyberspace have been recognised as punishable offences.
Nine sections have been scraped from the Cyber Security Act 2023, he said, adding that about 95 percent of cases, filed under the law, were registered under the nine black sections and those cases will be cancelled automatically.
Releasing contents on repression and sexual harassment of women and children and spreading religious hatred, which exaggerates violence, have been identified as punishable offenses under the ordinance, the law adviser said.
He said committing crimes using artificial intelligence has been recognised as offenses for the first time in the South Asia.
Sections related to liberation war, the spirit of the liberation war, Bangabandhu, national anthem and national flag have been repealed as a huge number of cases were filed under the nine sections to harass people, Dr Asif Nazrul said.
All the cases filed under the nine sections will be cancelled automatically, he repeated.
The law adviser said the council of advisers also approved the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and an ordinance related to demarcation of electoral areas.
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present at the press briefing.