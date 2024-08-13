Govt cancels general holiday on 15 August
The general holiday on 15 August to mark a national mourning day has been canceled.
The interim government approved the decision in an advisory council meeting at state guest house Jamuna on Tuesday.
According to sources, the decision was taken on the basis of a broad consensus during the recent dialogues with political parties.
The advisory council endorsed the consensus in a meeting today, and the cabinet division will issue a gazette notification soon.
The ousted government, led by Sheikh Hasina, used to observe 15 August as the national mourning day.
On Monday, the interim government's chief advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, held separate meetings with the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), BASAD, Jatiya Mukti Council, AB Party, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), and two groups of Gono Odhikar Parishad.
There were different views in the meetings regarding the mourning day on 15 August. Sources said, some parties took the side of canceling the mourning day, while some others positioned themselves against it.