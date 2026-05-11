Missing for 54 years after shipwreck, man returns home at 83

A crowd gathered in a quiet village courtyard to witness an elderly man identify himself as a long-lost son of the soil. He claimed this was his ancestral home—the very place where he had left behind his wife and child over half a century ago.

Speaking in a disorienting blend of Hindi and fractured Bengali, his account seemed at once miraculous and impossible. He named his wife and parents, though none of them have survived to see this day. Eventually, one local resident recognised him, though even then, belief was hard to come by.

It is a narrative that eclipses the bounds of folklore: Syed Ahmed, missing for 54 years, has finally come home.