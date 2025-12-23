Express concern, call to identify perpetrators through independent investigation

Germany’s Acting Ambassador Anja Kersten said that media freedom is essential for the country’s stability, because the media is a very important pillar of democracy. That is why it is crucial to rely on accurate information.

Anja Kersten said, “We want to express our concern about the media and media freedom." She said the attack on Prothom Alo needs to be taken seriously, adding that "an independent, fair, and transparent investigation is necessary to identify those involved.”

Emphasising the importance of media freedom, Anja Kersten said that it is a vital pillar of democracy. Democracy rests on reliance on accurate information, because it is the media that informs the public. Therefore, media freedom is essential, as it helps ensure public awareness and education for citizens.

Emphasising the importance of security in Bangladesh’s upcoming election, French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet said, “Our expectation for Bangladesh is a safe election, an election that is free and fair, inclusive, and conducted with the highest level of security. Without security, no one can freely express their views. Security is a fundamental right.

The two ambassadors were received at the Prothom Alo office by editor Matiur Rahman. Also present during the discussion with the two European diplomats were Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif and Managing Editor Anisul Hoque.