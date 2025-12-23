Ambassadors of France and Germany at Prothom Alo
Express concern, call to identify perpetrators through independent investigation
The ambassadors of Germany and France in Bangladesh came to express solidarity with Prothom Alo following the terrorist attack on the newspaper. Voicing concern over attacks on the media, they called for the perpetrators to be identified and brought to justice through an independent and transparent investigation.
Germany’s Acting Ambassador Anja Kersten and French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet visited the Prothom Alo office on Tuesday morning. They inspected the newspaper’s premises that were set on fire in last Thursday’s attack. The ambassadors of the two European Union member states strongly condemned and protested the terrorist attack, arson, and looting.
On Thursday, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star came under attack at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. In addition to vandalism and looting, the attackers set fire to the buildings of the two newspapers. Such an attack on media institutions has sparked a wave of condemnation at home and abroad.
French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet said, “We are here to express solidarity with journalists, with the media professionals of Prothom Alo, who are an important part of democracy. Freedom of the press and a free media are extremely important in a democracy.”
Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet added that, as member countries of the Media Freedom Coalition, they felt it was very important to come and show solidarity as part of a coalition that stands for press freedom.
Germany’s Acting Ambassador Anja Kersten said that media freedom is essential for the country’s stability, because the media is a very important pillar of democracy. That is why it is crucial to rely on accurate information.
Anja Kersten said, “We want to express our concern about the media and media freedom." She said the attack on Prothom Alo needs to be taken seriously, adding that "an independent, fair, and transparent investigation is necessary to identify those involved.”
Emphasising the importance of media freedom, Anja Kersten said that it is a vital pillar of democracy. Democracy rests on reliance on accurate information, because it is the media that informs the public. Therefore, media freedom is essential, as it helps ensure public awareness and education for citizens.
Emphasising the importance of security in Bangladesh’s upcoming election, French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet said, “Our expectation for Bangladesh is a safe election, an election that is free and fair, inclusive, and conducted with the highest level of security. Without security, no one can freely express their views. Security is a fundamental right.
The two ambassadors were received at the Prothom Alo office by editor Matiur Rahman. Also present during the discussion with the two European diplomats were Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif and Managing Editor Anisul Hoque.