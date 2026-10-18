Press freedom essential to attracting foreign investment

Sjoerdsma views Bangladesh’s recent political changes and the national election in February positively. He said, “We were heartened by the way the election was conducted in February to see a major transition in the society in Bangladesh. To see the rise of democratic governance and of course we've spoken about this today with various cabinet ministers including the Prime Minister and they told us that they view it's crucial to continue to implement the reforms on democratic governance.”

Sjoerdsma added, “And we've also spoken to civil society and they urged us please make sure that they follow through and I have the feeling that there's this sense of urgency that this will happen.”

“But the same is true for the economy. It's crucial to do both transitions at the same time, a transition to a full democracy, and a transition to a wealthy and prosperous economy. And I think on both sides of the road the Netherlands stands ready to be a strategic partner of Bangladesh. But, of course it also requires the political will of the cabinet of Bangladesh,” the Dutch minister said.