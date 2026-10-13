State-owned company plans satellite surveillance in the Bay of Bengal at a cost of Tk 6b

The government aims to establish a satellite-based surveillance system to detect the location of fishing vessels in the Bay of Bengal, monitor sea traffic, and gather information on illegal activities.

For this purpose, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) plans to use an upgraded version of the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Officials from the organisation state that this surveillance will be conducted through four low-altitude satellites. The estimated cost of the project could be around Tk 6 billion.

Bangladesh’s first satellite, Bangabandhu Satellite-1, was launched in 2018. It primarily functions for signal exchange and broadcasting from space. BSCL's proposed maritime surveillance system will be designed for different technical purposes. Currently, feasibility studies for the project are underway.

Experts say that the Automatic Identification System, or AIS, primarily facilitates the exchange of information regarding a vessel’s identity, location, speed, and course. In the conventional system, this information is received through coastal radio infrastructure.