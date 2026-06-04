Selina Hayat Ivy returns home after release on bail

Former Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy has been released on bail after spending more than a year in prison.

She was freed from Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison in Gazipur at approximately 10:15 pm on Wednesday. Around 12:30am, she arrived at her residence in the Deobhog area of Narayanganj.

Following the news of her release, relatives, supporters and well-wishers began gathering outside her home from around 11:00 pm. They expressed relief at her return after a prolonged period of incarceration.