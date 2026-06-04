Selina Hayat Ivy returns home after release on bail
Former Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy has been released on bail after spending more than a year in prison.
She was freed from Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison in Gazipur at approximately 10:15 pm on Wednesday. Around 12:30am, she arrived at her residence in the Deobhog area of Narayanganj.
Following the news of her release, relatives, supporters and well-wishers began gathering outside her home from around 11:00 pm. They expressed relief at her return after a prolonged period of incarceration.
Upon arriving home, Selina Hayat Ivy expressed gratitude to the people of the country.
Speaking to journalists, she said, “I’m immensely grateful to the judiciary, and I also extend my thanks to the government. I hope a humane government can be built that embraces everyone. There are many mothers like me in prison who are innocent. I hope the government will show compassion towards them as well.”
Police arrested Selina Hayat Ivy from her residence in Narayanganj in the small hours of 9 May 2025. She was subsequently shown arrested in a total of 12 cases, including three murder cases and two attempted murder cases linked to the anti-discrimination student-public movement of 2024.
Although she secured bail in several of the cases on multiple occasions, she was repeatedly shown arrested in newly filed cases.
Most recently, on 30 April, the High Court granted her interim bail in two murder cases filed with Siddhirganj police station. That ruling cleared the way for her release.
Her lawyers and family members were present at the prison gate when she was released.
Selina Hayat Ivy served as Mayor of Narayanganj pourashava (municipality) from 2003 to 2011. Following the establishment of Narayanganj City Corporation, she went on to win three consecutive mayoral elections.
In the inaugural city corporation election in 2011, Ivy defeated influential Awami League leader Shamim Osman by a margin of more than 100,000 votes to become mayor.
Throughout her political career, she remained outspoken against terrorism and criminal violence in Narayanganj.
When Ivy arrived at her residence, she was welcomed by relatives, well-wishers and supporters. Among those present were Rafiur Rabbi, convener of the Shontrash Nirmul Toki Mancha; Abu Sayeed Masud, president of the Narayanganj Press Club; lawyers Ziaul Islam and Shahin Mahmud; and several others.