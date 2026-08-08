Tk 1.22b squandered on Dhaka's circular waterway, revival now initiated

A landing station stands beside the Turag River, about 14 kilometres from the Gabtoli end of Aminbazar Bridge, along the embankment road towards Ashulia.

Landing station is a place where vessels dock. Consisting of a two-story building, a pontoon and stairs leading to the pontoon—these three make up a landing station.

Government-operated water buses once stopped at this landing station. Passengers could travel to Sadarghat by water, avoiding traffic congestion at a lower cost and with greater comfort.

During an on-site visit last Monday, the gate of the landing station building was found open, but there was no one inside. Water hyacinths had grown around the pontoon, making it clear that no vessel had docked there for a long time. The service was permanently shut down around 2016.