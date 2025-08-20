NBR: 41 additional tax commissioners transferred across the country
In a rare large-scale reshuffle, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has transferred 41 additional tax commissioners across the country, asking them to join their new workplaces immediately.
The transfer order was issued on Tuesday through an official circular from NBR’s tax administration.
Tax officials alleged that such a large number of high-ranking officers being transferred at once is unusual.
They linked the move to the protests and demonstrations staged by tax officials in May and June, suggesting that the reshuffle may partly serve as a disciplinary measure.
However, officials also pointed out that transfers had already started in July.
The reshuffle is seen as one of the largest of its kind in recent years within NBR’s income tax wing.
Earlier on Monday, a total of nine officials were suspended for their alleged involvement in the recent protest programmes.
A total of 36 officials and employees, ranging from NBR members to guards, were suspended in the last one and a half months due to the agitation.