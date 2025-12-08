Election Commission sends letter to prepare for recording CEC’s speech Wednesday
The Election Commission has sent letters to Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar asking them to prepare for recording the speech of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin.
They have been asked to make preparations to record the speech on 10 December. Traditionally, the schedule for the national parliamentary elections is announced through the CEC’s speech on BTV and Bangladesh Betar.
Yesterday, Sunday, the Election Commission had stated that letters would be sent to BTV and Bangladesh Betar today, Monday. At noon, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told journalists that letters had been sent asking BTV and Bangladesh Betar to make preparations to record the CEC’s speech on 10 December.
Sources said that the letters sent to BTV and Bangladesh Betar stated that the CEC would address the nation in his speech. The Commission has instructed them to be prepared so that the speech can be recorded and broadcast immediately.