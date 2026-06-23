Deutsche Welle plays an important role in news distribution worldwide

DW Bengali has been providing news coverage since 1975. The core operations of the Bengali service are managed from Deutsche Welle's headquarters in Bonn, Germany. News is gathered from Dhaka, Delhi, and Kolkata and presented to readers and viewers. To support this work, the organisation relies on a team of energetic professionals. This team, which combines both experienced and younger journalists, includes media professionals from both Bangladesh and India. Alongside coverage of current affairs in Germany, Europe, and South Asia, DW's programming also places significant emphasis on the enduring literary and cultural heritage of Bengal.

DW Bengali has played a notable role in reporting during important political periods in Bangladesh. The organisation has consistently maintained an active stance in support of press freedom and freedom of expression. As an international media outlet, Deutsche Welle has played an important role in reporting from the perspective of ordinary people during times of crisis in Bangladesh. The European broadcaster has also worked extensively on coverage of the Rohingya refugee crisis.