Deutsche Welle plays an important role in news distribution worldwide
Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany's international public broadcaster, provides news in 32 languages. It has built trust in the field of global news reporting over many years through its high-quality programming and the dedicated work of professional journalists from diverse linguistic backgrounds. In particular, DW Bengali has recently attracted widespread attention for producing distinctive digital content.
DW Bengali has played a notable role in reporting during important political periods in Bangladesh. The organisation has consistently maintained an active stance in support of press freedom and freedom of expression
Deutsche Welle's global network includes more than 4,400 partners. These media and broadcasting organisations distribute DW's reports, video reports, photographs, programs, and other content around the world.
DW Bengali has been providing news coverage since 1975. The core operations of the Bengali service are managed from Deutsche Welle's headquarters in Bonn, Germany. News is gathered from Dhaka, Delhi, and Kolkata and presented to readers and viewers. To support this work, the organisation relies on a team of energetic professionals. This team, which combines both experienced and younger journalists, includes media professionals from both Bangladesh and India. Alongside coverage of current affairs in Germany, Europe, and South Asia, DW's programming also places significant emphasis on the enduring literary and cultural heritage of Bengal.
DW Bengali has played a notable role in reporting during important political periods in Bangladesh. The organisation has consistently maintained an active stance in support of press freedom and freedom of expression. As an international media outlet, Deutsche Welle has played an important role in reporting from the perspective of ordinary people during times of crisis in Bangladesh. The European broadcaster has also worked extensively on coverage of the Rohingya refugee crisis.
Building on this success, DW's Distribution Asia team has been working actively with local media organisations in Bangladesh since 2021. In a relatively short period, it has established partnerships with many of the country's leading media outlets. As a result, DW has been able to reach young audiences as well as viewers from diverse social and professional backgrounds through a wide range of video content and online reports.
By maintaining close partnerships with local media organisations, Deutsche Welle has further strengthened its presence in all areas of news production and distribution, including news reports and video journalism.
The German broadcaster places considerable emphasis on local audience needs when selecting stories, ensuring that its content is more relevant to viewers in the country. At the same time, DW's reporting presents European perspectives on global issues.
Among DW Bengali's popular programs and projects are "Onneshon" (Search), "Shift," "InfoMigrants," and "Eco Bangladesh." These joint initiatives are part of Deutsche Welle's collaborative efforts. In addition to Bangladesh's leading newspaper Prothom Alo, several major media outlets, including The Daily Star, Channel i, and Bangla Vision, are involved in these programs. Furthermore, DW English maintains a strong presence in Bangladesh through HD television broadcasting.
Beyond politics, Deutsche Welle publishes reports that raise awareness about a range of important issues, including the economy, migration, and harmful social attitudes. Produced with a commitment to neutrality and objectivity, these reports have an impact on both the personal and social lives of audiences. Through its news coverage and programs on many other widely discussed topics, DW Bengali reaches nearly 290 million Bengali speakers worldwide.