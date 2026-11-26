Law and Order
Police internal surveillance: two senior officers arrested, several under watch
Police have stepped up security amid fears of sabotage surrounding the announcement by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India, that she intends to return to the country, as well as programmes announced by the Awami League, whose activities are banned.
At the same time, surveillance within the police force has also increased. Several senior police sources say the names of some police officers have emerged in connection with allegations of leaking internal information and collusion in recent acts of sabotage.
Against this backdrop, the government appointed new superintendents of police (SPs) in seven districts yesterday, Wednesday. Five of these districts share international borders.
Earlier, 12 officers holding the ranks of additional superintendent of police and assistant superintendent of police were attached for two months to oversee the law-and-order situation in 13 districts under the Dhaka Range, including Gopalganj. Police sources say the force is being reorganised at the field level by bringing in new leadership in different units.
Meanwhile, an additional superintendent of police named Abdul Hasan has been arrested. Another additional superintendent of police, Md Kabul Hasan, from the 33rd batch of the police cadre, has also been taken into custody in Khagrachhari. Both officers are originally from Muksudpur in Gopalganj. They were serving in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) before the July 2024 mass uprising.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also spoke about surveillance within the force at a press conference in the meeting room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He said some officers of the police and other law enforcement agencies were associated with “fascist forces” and were conspiring. The government had placed them under close surveillance, he said, adding that action was also being taken against some officers.
Why internal surveillance has increased
Several senior police sources told Prothom Alo that, while investigating recent acts of sabotage, they had found the names of some police personnel based abroad alongside those of fugitive leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned. There are also allegations that some officers who have fled abroad are calling and threatening police officers working in the country because they are arresting Awami League leaders and activists.
The sources concerned said important information was also being leaked from within the force. Following these allegations, some officers working in the country have been placed under surveillance. So far, two officers have been arrested. Another is in custody.
The first to be arrested was Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who was serving in the Reserve Force (RRF) of the Chattogram Range. He was arrested on the night of 14 November and charged in a case of sedition.
The case, filed at Panchlaish Police Station, states that Jahangir Alam maintained contact with leaders of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, through his personal and official mobile phones. He is also accused of supplying internal police information to Awami League leaders.
Additional Superintendent of Police Abul Hasan was taken into custody two days ago. He was serving in SRB-14. A Dhaka court sent him to jail on Tuesday in a case over the murder of BNP activist Makbul Hossain.
Asked about Rakibul Hasan, who was serving at the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and the specialised training centre (ASTC) in Khagrachhari, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Additional Commissioner for Detective Branch (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon that a DB team had gone to Khagrachhari to bring Rakibul Hasan in. A decision would be made about him after he was brought to Dhaka.
However, several sources at Khagrachhari Police and the ASTC told Prothom Alo that Rakibul had already been taken into police custody. The police have not officially disclosed anything about his detention.
Muksudpur is one of the two police stations in Gopalganj that were set on fire recently amid programmes announced online by the Awami League, whose activities are banned. Police are investigating whether police officer Abul Hasan had any role in the recent violence in Gopalganj.
Several senior police sources told Prothom Alo that some officers are accused of involvement in crimes committed while they were on duty at their workplaces before the mass uprising.
Those allegations are being brought to the fore in connection with their arrests. However, the sources said that information obtained about recent sabotage and contacts has also played a role in the decision to take action against them after such a long time.
A source familiar with the matter told Prothom Alo that, last week, the DB had also taken another police officer from the 31st BCS batch into custody and questioned him. The officer is from Netrokona, while his in-laws are from Gopalganj.
His father-in-law served as health secretary during the Awami League government. According to the source, the officer was released after questioning. However, the DB kept the mobile phone he used for forensic examination.
Reasons Behind Changes in District Police Leadership
Several sources at the Police Headquarters said the police were now giving the highest priority to selecting leadership for district police units. Officers skilled at bringing situations under control quickly are being prioritised, taking local circumstances into account. Many officers, however, are unable to perform as expected after being posted to districts. They, too, will gradually be removed from district leadership, the sources said.
Earlier, the Police Headquarters had instructed police in 30 border districts to remain especially vigilant. In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday, new superintendents of police were appointed in Narail, Khulna, Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat, Feni, Gaibandha and Naogaon. Of these, Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat, Feni, Gaibandha and Naogaon are border districts.
Recently, two BNP leaders were killed in an attack in Narail. In response, houses of Awami League leaders and activists were set on fire there. The new superintendent of police in Narail is Touhidul Arif, deputy commissioner of the Public Order Management division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the government transferred and assigned 14 senior police officers to new posts. Among them were two deputy inspectors general (DIGs), four additional DIGs and eight officers holding the rank of superintendent of police (SP).
Vigilance to continue until December
The police’s increased preparedness stems from their experience during the first three weeks of November. The Awami League had announced a “lockdown” for 19 November online. Although no such programme by the party was seen in public, sporadic attacks, arson involving vehicles and crude bomb explosions had already been taking place in Dhaka and elsewhere.
Sources close to the Police Headquarters said that, after questioning several people arrested over acts of sabotage in the past two months and analysing their mobile phone conversations and messages, investigators had obtained information about plans for further attacks.
Police fear that, this time, political leaders could be targeted alongside government installations. Several political leaders have been warned about possible risks.
Recently, at an online meeting with senior police officials from border districts, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir instructed them to increase patrols and searches in coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
Security has been strengthened at important installations inside the country. The BGB has also been deployed in eight districts, including Dhaka.
Sources close to the Police Headquarters said the risk of sabotage could persist until December, surrounding Sheikh Hasina’s announcement that she intends to return to the country and the Awami League’s upcoming programmes. Law enforcement agencies are preparing for the situation with that period in mind.
Police Headquarters spokesperson and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Kamarum Munira told Prothom Alo yesterday that if evidence emerged that any police member was involved in anti-state activities, sabotage, conspiracy, or activities that disrupted national security and public order, strict legal and departmental action would be taken against them. She said cases had already been filed and departmental action taken against several police members based on specific allegations and information. The activities of others against whom similar allegations had been made were being kept under intelligence surveillance.