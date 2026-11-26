The sources concerned said important information was also being leaked from within the force. Following these allegations, some officers working in the country have been placed under surveillance. So far, two officers have been arrested. Another is in custody.

The first to be arrested was Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who was serving in the Reserve Force (RRF) of the Chattogram Range. He was arrested on the night of 14 November and charged in a case of sedition.

The case, filed at Panchlaish Police Station, states that Jahangir Alam maintained contact with leaders of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, through his personal and official mobile phones. He is also accused of supplying internal police information to Awami League leaders.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abul Hasan was taken into custody two days ago. He was serving in SRB-14. A Dhaka court sent him to jail on Tuesday in a case over the murder of BNP activist Makbul Hossain.

Asked about Rakibul Hasan, who was serving at the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and the specialised training centre (ASTC) in Khagrachhari, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Additional Commissioner for Detective Branch (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon that a DB team had gone to Khagrachhari to bring Rakibul Hasan in. A decision would be made about him after he was brought to Dhaka.