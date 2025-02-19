33 DCs of 2018 elections made OSD
The government has reassigned 33 joint secretaries and equivalent officials as officers on special duty (OSDs) and attached them to the public administration ministry.
They all served as deputy commissioner (DC) as well as returning officer during the controversial parliamentary elections in 2018.
The public administration ministry made the announcement through six separate gazette notifications on Wednesday. Five notifications listed six officials each as being reassigned as OSDs, while the remaining one mentioned three officials.
The ministry noted that the orders had been issued in the public interest, without specifying any reasons.