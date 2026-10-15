Malaysia announces recruitment: How workers will be recruited

The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has announced the initiation of the recruitment process for those interested in going to Malaysia as workers.

Interested workers can complete the process of going to Malaysia through registered and approved recruiting agencies.

They will also be able to undergo health examinations at authorised medical centres.

This information was provided in a press release sent by the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment today, Thursday.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia on 18 December 2022, the responsibility for selecting and registering recruiting agencies falls under the Ministry of Human Resources of Malaysia. Such eligibility criteria are not only for Bangladesh; Malaysia has its own policies and qualification requirements for source countries from which it recruits workers.

During the interim government period, the process of verifying the qualifications of recruiting agencies began according to Malaysia's stipulated conditions. At one stage of the discussions, the Malaysian authorities showed some leniency in the conditions. Subsequently, a list of 423 recruiting agencies was sent to the Malaysian authorities. The current government then took responsibility.