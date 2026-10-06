‘Five, it has to be five, this is VP Nur’s instruction’: Jubo Odhikar president expelled after leaked call

A leaked audio recording of a conversation in which someone is heard saying, “Five, it has to be five—this is VP Nur’s instruction,” has sparked discussion in Lakshmipur’s political circles.

The audio is attributed to Faruk Hossain, president of the Lakshmipur district unit of the Jubo Odhikar Parishad. He has been expelled from the organisation following the circulation of the recording.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by Naim Hossain, the organisation’s central office secretary, on Monday night.

According to the statement, allegations had emerged that Faruk Hossain was involved in activities contrary to the organisation’s discipline and policies.