Water level in Ganges basin continues to swell

Water level in many of the rivers in Ganges basin has been swelling continuously for the last couple of days because of onrushing of floodwater from upstream hilly catchment areas caused by heavy downpour.

Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has further recorded a surging trend at most of the rivers like Ganges at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria and Padma at Goalunda and most of its down streaming rivers and tributaries this morning.

Water level in the Ganges river went up by five centimetre (cm) at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, two cm at Rajshahi and four cm each at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points in the past 24 hours ending at 9:00am today (Friday), superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.