Yunus focuses on mechanisms to hold free, fair polls in Bangladesh

He narrated how the students during their protest painted graffiti on the walls of Dhaka, expressing their desires and dreams.

Dr Yunus said all the young people who became voters over the last 16 years did not get a chance to vote, which is very unfortunate.

Presenting the reform agendas of the incumbent interim government, the 84-year-old economist and the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner said unless they know what kind of election the country’s people want, they cannot go into polls.

Mentioning that the government is waiting to hold an election, he said now the country’s people have to decide the process -whether they will go for the short agenda or the long agenda.

The Chief Adviser also said they have targeted the end of this year for the election to take place if people go for a quick reform agenda.