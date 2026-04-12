Law Minister urges against spreading confusion about ordinances that haven't been raised
Law minister Md Asaduzzaman said that among the total 133 ordinances issued during the tenure of the interim government, the 16 ordinances that have not been raised in parliament require further scrutiny. That is why these have not yet been presented as yet.
The law minister alleged that certain groups are spreading confusion by claiming that the government has “dropped these ordinances.” He said although the issues of transparency and accountability are clearly mentioned in the preambles of the laws, many are ignoring them. He urged people not to spread confusion regarding this matter.
The minister made these remarks at a press briefing organised on the issue of the 133 ordinances issued during the interim government being placed in the 13th National Parliament. At the press briefing held today (Sunday) at 3:00 pm in the conference room of the home ministry at the secretariat, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni also spoke to journalists.
Md Asaduzzaman said that 110 ordinances had to be brought to parliament in the form of bills, which were presented through 91 bills and subsequently passed by parliament. He stated that no lack of transparency was maintained in the laws enacted by the government; rather, those ordinances requiring further review were clearly identified.
The law minister said that 97 ordinances were passed exactly as they were, 13 ordinances were passed with amendments, and 7 ordinances were presented as repeal bills. The remaining 16 ordinances were not presented in parliament.
He added that even in the repeal bills, the reasons were clearly stated in the preambles of the respective laws. As examples, he mentioned ordinances related to the National Human Rights Commission, the appointment of Supreme Court judges, and the Supreme Court Secretariat. In these cases, the need for further consultation and scrutiny with relevant stakeholders was explicitly mentioned in the bills.
Md Asaduzzaman said the government had not left any ambiguity anywhere. Presenting a bill through parliament means it becomes law. Even repeal bills become part of the law, where there is a commitment to further review.
Referring to the law on enforced disappearances, the law minister said there are some ambiguities in the definition of “disappearance” and the judicial process, which could create legal complications in the future. For this reason, the matter requires more detailed review. Similarly, he noted that there are questions regarding some provisions of the Human Rights Commission law, particularly a lack of clear guidelines in areas such as investigation, fines, and compensation. He added that the government has taken the initiative to begin discussions with stakeholders on these issues, and a consultation meeting on the Human Rights Commission law may be held after mid-May.
He also noted that of the 122 ordinances issued during the caretaker government from 2007 to 2009, only 54 were turned into law, while the rest were repealed. In comparison, the current government has converted a larger number of ordinances into law, he said at the press conference. He added, “We have clear plans and good intentions regarding the ordinances that have not yet been turned into law.”