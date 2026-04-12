Law Minister urges against spreading confusion about ordinances that haven't been raised

He added that even in the repeal bills, the reasons were clearly stated in the preambles of the respective laws. As examples, he mentioned ordinances related to the National Human Rights Commission, the appointment of Supreme Court judges, and the Supreme Court Secretariat. In these cases, the need for further consultation and scrutiny with relevant stakeholders was explicitly mentioned in the bills.

Md Asaduzzaman said the government had not left any ambiguity anywhere. Presenting a bill through parliament means it becomes law. Even repeal bills become part of the law, where there is a commitment to further review.

Referring to the law on enforced disappearances, the law minister said there are some ambiguities in the definition of “disappearance” and the judicial process, which could create legal complications in the future. For this reason, the matter requires more detailed review. Similarly, he noted that there are questions regarding some provisions of the Human Rights Commission law, particularly a lack of clear guidelines in areas such as investigation, fines, and compensation. He added that the government has taken the initiative to begin discussions with stakeholders on these issues, and a consultation meeting on the Human Rights Commission law may be held after mid-May.