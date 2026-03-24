Cause of explosion remains unknown even after a month

Even after one month has passed since the incident, the investigation committees formed by the fire service and the district administration have not been able to determine the cause of the explosion in a flat in Halishahar, Chattogram.

The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) has submitted its investigation report, which states that the explosion did not result from a gas leak. Although the report outlines possible causes, it does not identify the exact reason.

The explosion and subsequent fire occurred at around 4:30 am on 23 February in a third-floor flat of a six-storey building named Halima Manzil in Halishahar, Chattogram.

Motor parts trader Shakhawat Hossain lived there with his family. Nine people in the flat sustained burn injuries in the explosion, six of whom have died. Three children are currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.