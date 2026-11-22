Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, said the government has planned to create more than 25,000 new entrepreneurs in the country's small and medium enterprise (SME) sector over the next four years, while the draft National SME Policy-2026 has set a target of creating 25 lakh new jobs in the sector by 2031.

Speaking about the draft policy, he said, "The main goal of this policy is to establish Bangladesh as a manufacturing hub and an exporting gateway. Under it, targets have been set to raise the contribution of the cottage, micro, small and medium industries sector to 35 per cent of GDP and to create 2,500,000 (2.5 million) new jobs in this sector by 2031."

The prime minister added, "Under the SME Foundation's 'SME Srishti' programme, a plan has been taken to develop 100 new entrepreneurs every year in each of the 64 districts over the next four years. As a result, it will be possible to create more than 25,000 new entrepreneurs in the country in four years," he said.