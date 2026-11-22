Nat’l SME Products Fair
Govt plans 25,000 new SME entrepreneurs, 2.5m jobs by 2031: PM
Noting that around 90 per cent of all businesses worldwide are small and medium enterprises, which contribute significantly to employment and GDP, the prime minister said Bangladesh must also give importance to the production and expansion of the sector.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, said the government has planned to create more than 25,000 new entrepreneurs in the country's small and medium enterprise (SME) sector over the next four years, while the draft National SME Policy-2026 has set a target of creating 25 lakh new jobs in the sector by 2031.
Speaking about the draft policy, he said, "The main goal of this policy is to establish Bangladesh as a manufacturing hub and an exporting gateway. Under it, targets have been set to raise the contribution of the cottage, micro, small and medium industries sector to 35 per cent of GDP and to create 2,500,000 (2.5 million) new jobs in this sector by 2031."
The prime minister added, "Under the SME Foundation's 'SME Srishti' programme, a plan has been taken to develop 100 new entrepreneurs every year in each of the 64 districts over the next four years. As a result, it will be possible to create more than 25,000 new entrepreneurs in the country in four years," he said.
The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 13th National SME Products Fair-2026 as chief guest this morning at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon.
Describing the SME sector as one of the top priorities of the present government, he said there is no alternative to the production and expansion of small and medium industries for achieving economic prosperity and self-reliance.
"The contribution of this sector is immense in creating employment, alleviating poverty, developing women entrepreneurs, boosting the rural economy and earning foreign currency," he said.
Citing examples, the Prime Minister said many countries, including South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Germany and Italy, have achieved economic prosperity through the growth of small and medium industries.
Noting that around 90 per cent of all businesses worldwide are small and medium enterprises, which contribute significantly to employment and GDP, he said Bangladesh must also give importance to the production and expansion of the sector.
Identifying lack of capital and technology, complexities in accessing loans, shortage of skilled manpower and marketing problems as major obstacles to the sector's growth, the Prime Minister said easy-term loans, modern training, incentives for women and young entrepreneurs, and coordinated public-private initiatives are needed to overcome them.
"The government has already started taking various steps to remove these barriers," he said.
Tarique Rahman said the government has prepared the draft National SME Policy-2026 considering the changed economic reality, technological advancement, the global trade situation and the challenges after Bangladesh's graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category in 2029. It will soon be placed before the cabinet for approval.
The government aims to raise the size of Bangladesh's economy to one trillion US dollars by 2034, he said, adding that to achieve this, plans have been taken to link SMEs with the national production system, industrial supply chains and domestic and global value chains alongside large industries.
"SMEs must not be confined to the local market only. Besides developing them as partner producers, parts suppliers and input manufacturers of large industries, they must be made part of the export-oriented production system," he said.
The Prime Minister said Bangladesh's capacity in the global market has been proven through the readymade garment industry, and it is now time to enter the world market with products from new sectors, including leather goods, light engineering, agro-processing, plastics, handicrafts, information technology and creative industries.
Citing Italy's cluster-based industrial model, he said different regions of the country are known for specialised products, such as leather goods and footwear in some areas and ceramic tiles in others. "In this way, the country has built a strong position in the global market through a combination of small and medium industries," he said.
He said the SME Foundation has already identified 177 potential industrial clusters, and initiatives have been taken to develop them under the "One Village, One Product" and creative economy programmes. There is also a plan to establish a National Creative and Design Centre for developing local traditional and creative products and to expand its activities at the regional level.
"Modern design, quality and proper packaging of these products must be ensured to increase their recognition in the international market. The government will sincerely cooperate with private initiatives in this regard," he said.
Informing that the government plans to organise fairs with the participation of Bangladeshi SME entrepreneurs at international business hubs abroad, the Prime Minister said such events could be held in cities like Singapore, London or Paris with government initiative, giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their products directly to foreign buyers.
Sharing the experience of displaying jute goods and other industrial products of Bangladesh at the recent COP-31 conference in Turkiye, he said foreign buyers showed interest in Bangladeshi products and many wanted to place orders. "But as there was no necessary preparation for receiving orders, the opportunity could not be fully utilised," he said.
He said entrepreneurs must be prepared in future in such a way that foreign buyers can place orders instantly and the required banking and transaction arrangements are available on the spot.
The Prime Minister said there is a plan to train at least 50,000 entrepreneurs in branding, digital marketing and e-commerce through the SME Foundation over the next five years.
Initiatives have also been taken to expand the market for local products through the "Made in Bangladesh" and "Created in Bangladesh" brands, assist in GI, trademark and design registration, and connect entrepreneurs with local and foreign buyers, he added.
Stressing the need to reduce administrative complexities, delays and costs to make starting and running businesses easier, he said unnecessary procedures and harassment must be cut down. The government is also considering introducing PTR for the SME sector, he said.
Highlighting the role of women entrepreneurs, the Prime Minister said more than half of the country's population are women, and their talent, labour and creativity are playing an important role in economic activities.
About 60 per cent of the entrepreneurs participating in this year's SME fair are women, he said, adding that they are marketing their products through boutiques and garments, handicrafts, food processing and digital platforms.
He said the government is thinking of taking special initiatives to remove existing barriers facing women entrepreneurs in finance, technology, training, business networks and product distribution.
Addressing young and new entrepreneurs, the Prime Minister said, "Instead of spending years chasing jobs, they need to plan to establish themselves as job providers through the SME sector. The struggle and success of those who have been awarded today will remain an inspiration for new entrepreneurs."
The Prime Minister inaugurated the seven-day fair, organised by the Ministry of Industries under the slogan "Prosperity in SMEs, Growth in the Economy," at 11:06 am.
More than 450 small and medium enterprises are taking part, around 60 per cent of them run by women entrepreneurs, while 380 entrepreneurs from different parts of the country are showcasing their products. The display and sale of foreign or imported goods are strictly prohibited at the fair.
The fair will remain open to visitors until November 28, from 10 am to 8 pm every day, and entry is free.
At the programme, the Prime Minister handed over the National SME Entrepreneur Award-2026 to nine entrepreneurs in seven categories and one special category. The awardees include the best medium, small and micro entrepreneurs of the year (women and men), best startup, green SME business, technology-based creative entrepreneur and special entrepreneur. The awardees later took part in a group photo session with the Prime Minister.
On the occasion, the SME Foundation presented the Prime Minister with a framed photograph of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia.
Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Textiles and Jute Khandakar Abdul Muktadir chaired the function, while Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, FBCCI Administrator Md Fazlul Hoque and Industries Secretary Abdun Naser Khan were present as special guests.
The Prime Minister also visited various stalls at the fair and talked with entrepreneurs after his speech.