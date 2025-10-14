MPO-listed teachers, staff set 4pm deadline for govt to meet their demands

The demonstrators have rejected the education adviser’s proposal for talks, but agreed to postpone their planned long march towards the Secretariat until 4:00 pm today, following a request from Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

They have warned that if their demands are not met by that time, they will proceed with the long march.

Speaking at the protest site around 11:30 am, Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the platform, which seeks nationalisation of MPO-listed teachers and staff, told Prothom Alo, “We have rejected the education adviser’s proposal for discussion. Our only demand is the official gazette notification. There’s no room for negotiation anymore.”