MPO-listed teachers, staff set 4pm deadline for govt to meet their demands
Teachers and staff from non-government educational institutions enlisted under the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) scheme are staging a sit-in for the third consecutive day at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka today, Tuesday.
They have been demonstrating for the fulfilment of their three-point demand.
The demonstrators have rejected the education adviser’s proposal for talks, but agreed to postpone their planned long march towards the Secretariat until 4:00 pm today, following a request from Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
They have warned that if their demands are not met by that time, they will proceed with the long march.
Speaking at the protest site around 11:30 am, Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the platform, which seeks nationalisation of MPO-listed teachers and staff, told Prothom Alo, “We have rejected the education adviser’s proposal for discussion. Our only demand is the official gazette notification. There’s no room for negotiation anymore.”
Around 11:45 am, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner (Ramna Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, along with a team of officers, arrived at the Shaheed Minar to persuade the teachers to postpone the march.
During that time, Delwar Hossain received a phone call from NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah, who urged him to defer the protest.
Delwar told Prothom Alo, “The administration has assured us that our demands will be accepted, but they need some time to issue the gazette. Hasnat Abdullah has also given his word. However, we’ve made it clear that without the gazette notification, there’s no question of withdrawing the long march.”
Thousands of teachers and staff have been demonstrating at the central Shaheed Minar to press home their three demands.
The demands are: 20 per cent increase in basic house rent (minimum Tk 3,000); raising medical allowance for both teachers and staff to Tk 1,500; and, increasing festival bonus for staff to 75 per cent of their basic salary.
Sudash Chandra Das, a college teacher from Khulna who joined the sit-in, said, “Teachers walk the path of justice and give their labour honestly. Yet, the remuneration they receive is insufficient to support their families. How can one teach properly on an empty stomach? The government should accept our legitimate demands.”