Saudi airport attack
8 flights from Dhaka cancelled; Biman to update on 2 on Monday
Eight flights from Dhaka to Riyadh have so far been cancelled following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.
Apart from the cancellations, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will provide details about two of its flights at noon on Monday.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the information in separate press releases issued on Sunday.
On Saturday night, Bangladesh time, the Iran-backed Houthi armed group in Yemen attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. It was the third attack on the airport this week. Following the incident, airport operations were suspended and all flights were diverted.
Shortly after the incident, Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of flights BG339 and BG340.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the national flag carrier said the airport authorities had extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport until 9:00 pm UTC on 11 October. In Bangladesh time, the suspension will remain in effect until 3:00 am on Monday.
As of Sunday afternoon, the eight cancelled flights included two operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, one by US-Bangla Airlines, three by Saudia and two by Riyadh Air.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), a total of 2,951 passengers were booked on these flights.
Reporting the suspension of flights at Riyadh’s international airport, Reuters said the airport authorities had advised passengers to contact their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and to check the latest status of their flights.