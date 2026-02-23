President summons first session of 13th parliament on 12 Mar
President Mohammad Shahabuddin on Monday summoned first session of the 13th parliament on 12 March.
“The first session of the 13th parliament will be held at 11:00am on 12 March at the parliament complex at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Dhaka,” said an official release of the Parliament Secretariat.
The President, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, the release said.
Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting to fix the duration and agendas of the session.