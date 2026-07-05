Bangladeshi journalist Mosabber earns 2 US climate journalism fellowships

Bangladeshi investigative journalist Mosabber Hossain has been selected for two prestigious US-based journalism fellowships.

Mosabber is currently serving as a 10-week Summer Fellow at Inside Climate News, the Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit newsroom widely recognised for its investigative reporting on climate, energy, and the environment.

As part of the fellowship, he is reporting on climate change, environmental issues, and public-interest stories across the United States. Three of his stories have already been published by Inside Climate News.

His latest investigation, ‘New Gold Exploration Revives Old Fears for Montana's Blackfoot River’, examines renewed concerns over exploratory gold drilling near the headwaters of Montana's iconic Blackfoot River, highlighting the tensions between mineral development, environmental protection, and communities still recovering from decades of mining pollution.

He has also been selected for the 2026 NYU Stern School of Business Climate Economics Journalism Fellowship.