Bangladeshi journalist Mosabber earns 2 US climate journalism fellowships
Bangladeshi investigative journalist Mosabber Hossain has been selected for two prestigious US-based journalism fellowships.
Mosabber is currently serving as a 10-week Summer Fellow at Inside Climate News, the Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit newsroom widely recognised for its investigative reporting on climate, energy, and the environment.
As part of the fellowship, he is reporting on climate change, environmental issues, and public-interest stories across the United States. Three of his stories have already been published by Inside Climate News.
His latest investigation, ‘New Gold Exploration Revives Old Fears for Montana's Blackfoot River’, examines renewed concerns over exploratory gold drilling near the headwaters of Montana's iconic Blackfoot River, highlighting the tensions between mineral development, environmental protection, and communities still recovering from decades of mining pollution.
He has also been selected for the 2026 NYU Stern School of Business Climate Economics Journalism Fellowship.
The fellowship brings journalists to New York City for an intensive programme focused on climate economics, featuring leading economists, researchers, policymakers, and experienced climate reporters.
For Mosabber, the fellowships represent an opportunity to expand the global perspective of his journalism while drawing on years of reporting experience in Bangladesh.
Over nearly a decade of professional journalism, Mosabber has been involved in investigative reporting and in-depth coverage of climate change, environmental degradation, corruption, governance, business, telecommunications, and social issues.
He spent several years as a senior investigative reporter at Bangladesh's leading national daily, Prothom Alo, where he covered a wide range of public-interest issues and produced stories that contributed to national discussions on accountability and environmental protection. He also works as a freelance journalist for Reuters News Service now.
Mosabber has received numerous national and international recognitions. He won the South Asian Inquirer Award from the Thomson Foundation (UK) for investigative journalism and was later recognised among the foundation's eight most influential journalists during its 60th anniversary celebrations.
His other honors include the National Tobacco Control Award 2025, the Bangladesh Housing and Building Research Institute Climate Journalism Award, fellowships from the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), and participation in the Oxford Climate Journalism Network, IJNR Community Reporting Fellowship 2026.
Mosabber was a speaker at the Global Investigative Journalism Conference in Norway, where he shared investigative reporting methods, and has participated in professional training programmes organised by Reuters, TRT, the Fojo Media Institute, and Linnaeus University in Sweden.
Alongside his journalism career, Mosabber has pursued graduate studies in the United States with a focus on environmental and natural resource journalism. His work combines investigative reporting, academic research, data verification, and visual storytelling to examine how climate change affects communities, public policy, and economic development.
Reflecting on the fellowships, Mosabber said the opportunities will help him deepen his reporting on one of the world's most pressing challenges.
As climate change increasingly dominates global policy discussions, Mosabber's selection for two internationally competitive fellowships reflects the growing recognition of journalists from the Global South and the value of field-based reporting in shaping international conversations on climate and environmental issues.