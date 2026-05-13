President undergoes stent procedure after heart blockage is detected
A stent (ring) has been successfully placed in the heart of President Mohammed Shahabuddin on an emergency basis after a significant blockage was detected during his routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom (UK).
The President’s physical condition is now stable.
President’s personal physician Colonel Dr A K M Faizul Hoque, now staying in the UK, conveyed the information to the Bangabhaban press wing.
He said an angiogram of the President was conducted this afternoon under the supervision of interventional cardiologist Dr Stephen Holley at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, United Kingdom.
During the examination, a major blockage was detected in one of the arteries of the heart, prompting immediate angioplasty and successful implantation of a stent.
The President is now under close observation by hospital physicians.
He has sought prayers from the countrymen for his speedy recovery.
Earlier, the Head of State underwent open-heart surgery at National University Hospital in Singapore in October 2023.
Since then, he has been receiving follow-up treatment at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge as part of treatment for cardiac complications.
Royal Papworth Hospital is internationally renowned for world-class cardiac treatment and research and is recognised as one of the institutions that performed the world’s first successful heart transplant.
The President left Dhaka for London on 9 May for follow-up treatment and medical check-up.
He is scheduled to return home on 18 May after completion of the treatment.